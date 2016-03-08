Inter and Juventus to face competition from England for Fiorentina star Castrovilli
03 December at 15:00Fiorentina midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli’s performances so far this season have seen him be noticed by Inter and Juventus, but now the two Italian clubs will face competition from a few Premier League clubs, according to a report from Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 22-year-old Italian striker has exploded onto the scene this season, impressing many in his 13 appearances for the Florence based club this season, despite the club’s poor run of form. Castrovilli has scored three goals and provided two assists and is one of the club’s clear stars, despite their lacklustre performances.
The Nerazzurri are dreaming of signing the player, due to both his age and strong tactical and technical abilities, the report highlights. The Bianconeri are already in contact with la Viola about their other star, Federico Chiesa, and have briefly touched on Castrovilli as well. However, today’s report highlights how there are already a few offers ready from Premier League clubs for the 22-year-old.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments