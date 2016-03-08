Inter and Juventus to face competition from Premier League club for Eriksen
03 December at 15:15Inter and Juventus will face competition from Premier League side Manchester United for Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen, according to a report from The Athletic via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Red Devils are keen on proposing 31-year-old Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matić in exchange for the Danish midfielder, with both players’ contracts expiring next summer. Eriksen is still keen to leave the North London club this season and has no intention of signing a new contract with the club, despite the arrival of coach Jose Mourinho.
The 27-year-old Danish midfielder is keenly wanted by both the Nerazzurri and the Bianconeri, the report continues, as both clubs are looking to strengthen their midfields as they look to race for the league title this season. The Nerazzurri are only one point ahead of the Turin based club after 14 games, and both clubs are hoping that Eriksen can be the difference between winning and losing the league title this season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments