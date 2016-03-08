Inter and Juventus, Ulivieri: "Both coaches did the best from a tactical point of view"
07 October at 18:00Italian Football Managers' Association Chairman Renzo Ulivieri spoke exclusively to Calciomercato.com today to give his opinion of last night’s Derby d’Italia and the future of former Inter coach Luciano Spalletti.
“Beautiful game also on a tactical level, of a great school, well prepared by both. Juve have a superior technical capital and Inter have sometimes been on a level playing field, but the Bianconeri are superior, there is little to do, they are the total sum. Then football is not only about quality but also about fighting. Lukaku? When he was focused, he also did important things, maybe once he didn't look at the right place, but he remains there as an important presence, which keeps you on your toes. Bonucci was a phenomenon on him when he closed down that chance. Lukaku is a player who can have some drops, but I liked him yesterday. Conte-Sarri? I think the duel on the bench ended on a level playing field, because both coaches, even in the entire 90 minutes, have managed very well the resources available, doing the best from the tactical point of view.”
Ulivieri then discussed the future of Luciano Spalletti, who is currently linked with the Milan job.
“Do I want to give him advice? No, Spalletti is an adult and he doesn't need my advice at all. He knows what to do, he's smart, he can stay in the world and he can make important decisions. At the moment he doesn't need general safety but technical safety, very precise: what do you want from this team? What should we do? What is the project? You will want to see these things and understand what you can build. We're talking about a high-level technician who's in no hurry at the moment and who wants to and needs to think about it.”
Finally, the 78-year-old former Sampdoria and Napoli coach discussed the future of the Italian national team.
“Barella and Sensi? They can give a lot, a lot a lot a lot, also in the national team. They are young and have come out at the right time. They have class, but personality is a consequence, when you see that you succeed in playing, you gain more and more confidence in your means and you become stronger and stronger. Yesterday, with the injury to Sensi, Inter lost a lot, I think that's something you can say without any problem. Tonali? He needs a minimum of experience but he's a very high level player, who will surely compare himself to other realities as well.”
