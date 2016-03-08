Inter and Juventus will face competition from Premier League side in Fiorentina's Chiesa
27 November at 14:30Liverpool have joined the list of clubs interested in Fiorentina starlet Federico Chiesa, according to a report from Florence based newspaper La Nazione via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Jurgen Klopp’s team has been closely observing his performances so far this season and monitoring his growth at Fiorentina, in order to decide whether or not he’d be a good fit at the Premier League club.
Therefore, both Inter and Juventus, who are incredibly keen to sign the player, now face competition from the reigning European champions, the report adds. The Reds are seriously considering launching an offer for him soon.
Chiesa, who is contracted to Fiorentina until 2022, has made 13 appearances for the Florence based club so far this season, missing only la Viola’s 1-0 loss to Hellas Verona last weekend. He has scored three goals and provided four assists in that time, continuing his strong performances from last season.
Apollo Heyes
