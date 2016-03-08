Inter and Lazio target discusses Italy future
06 April at 12:30Empoli right-back Giovanni di Lorenzo is a target of Inter Milan, Lazio and Fiorentina; all of whom keen on making him a part of their sides. Speaking in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, di Lorenzo said the following:
"Among the boys of the Val d'Otvovo I was called Batigol because I had shots as a real striker. Tiziano Bizzarri, at the time of Lucchese, gave me a changed role - making me retreat more than anything because there were no defenders. I study the ways on the field of Cancelo, as he is the strongest in my role.
"La Nazionale is a dream and a goal, but it certainly must not become an obsession. The blue shirt can arrive only if I continue to do well here in Empoli, we say that survival can change the future perspective for many of us.
"Caputo is our spearhead. Andreazzoli conquered us, with him we changed tactical attitude. Now we rely on the game and we have the courage to fight face to face without fear with our opponents - even if they are called Juve or Napoli. The match with Udinese? De Paul is worth a whole team on his own but we will also have to watch out for Okaka's physicality."
