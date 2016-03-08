Inter and Lazio want Barcelona starlet on loan
25 June at 19:30After reports suggesting that Yerry Mina could be leaving Barcelona, LazioNews.Eu are reporting that a number of Italian clubs are interested, including Inter Milan, Lazio and Sampdoria.
The 23-year-old centre-back found the net for Colombia yesterday in their clash with Poland and that only increased the interest in the enigmatic centre-back. The thought is that the three Serie A clubs want him on loan as a permanent buy would be impossible due to the player’s €3.2 million wage.
Lazio are looking for a replacement for Stefan de Vrij, whilst Inter could face losing star defender Milan Skriniar with reported interest from Manchester United. Mina signed for Barcelona in January for €11.8 million but made just 6 appearances for Barca in all competitions.
A move for Mina to either club would allow him to develop and grow, whilst if on loan, Barcelona will inevitably profit from his development – therefore willing to encourage the move.
