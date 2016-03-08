Inter and Liverpool target ‘wanted by three clubs’
24 July at 22:28Tommaso Giulini (Cagliari's president) wanted to warn Serie A clubs as many foreign clubs have interest in their star player Nicolo Barella. Here is what he had to say on the matter as he spoke to the Italian press:
"Barella? Many clubs have interest in him as we received three offers for him, one of these offers came from a foreign club. Many clubs have expressed interest in him and they aren't only Italian clubs I can say. Let's see but he is an important player for us...".
Cagliari would want to get around 35 million euros for him (according to SportMediaset) as Inter Milan have been said to be interested in him for weeks now. They will have to watch out as many clubs have been interested in him according to the Cagliari president. Time will tell as we should get more news soon...
