The Chilean midfielder is under contract with the German side until June 2019, and he has attracted the interest of Atletico Madrid, Inter, Milan and Manchester United.

The CEO of the club, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has stated that : "It is up to to decide his own future."

It remains to be seen who will win the race for Vidal, although it's become clear in these past months that Vidal wants to leave the club. Inter and Man Utd have both shown their interest perhaps a bit more than the other clubs mentioned.



In fact, according to Bild, Inter have already offered €20m for the midfielder, which was rejected by Bayern Munich. It's been reported that they want around €30m for Vidal.

Bayern Munich have decided to take Thiago Alcantara and Renato Sanches off the market, thus giving the go-ahead to Arturo Vidal.