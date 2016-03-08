Inter and Man Utd hope as Barcelona set minimum price-tag for Rakitic and refuse to offer new contract
01 April at 16:30Barcelona are not going to offer a new contract to Ivan Rakitic, Sport reports. The Catalan paper believes Barcelona won't offer their midfielder star a contract extension. Rakitic is contracted until 2021 and the imminent arrival of Ajax's Frakie de Jong will see the Croat lose some game time next season.
Inter and Manchester United are long-time admirers of the Croatia International who had been pushing for a new deal but will probably be forced to leave Barcelona at the end of the season.
The La Liga giants have already set up a minimum price-tag for their star: € 50 million. According to reports in Italy, Rakitic has already begun talks with Inter but at the moment there is no agreement between the two clubs. The Nerazzurri will sign at last one new midfielder in the January transfer window and the likes of Rakitic and Barella are on top of Beppe Marotta's transfer shortlist.
