Inter and Man Utd on alert as PSG make Cavani decision

cavani.psg.2017.18.esulta.
20 October at 16:10
Premier League giants Manchester United and Serie A giants Inter have been alerted by Paris Saint-Germain's decision about Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan has been linked with a move to both the clubs in the past and his current deal at the Parisien club runs out in the summer of 2020. The 32-year-old has appeared in only three Ligue 1 games, scoring twice. He has also scored twice in the Coupe de France.

Le Parisien claim that PSG have decided not to hand the former Napoli man a new contract once it runs out next summer. Thomas Tuchel has already told the club that he does not want the striker to sign the new deal.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.