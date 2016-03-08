Inter and Man Utd on alert as PSG make Cavani decision

Premier League giants Manchester United and Serie A giants Inter have been alerted by Paris Saint-Germain's decision about Edinson Cavani.



The Uruguayan has been linked with a move to both the clubs in the past and his current deal at the Parisien club runs out in the summer of 2020. The 32-year-old has appeared in only three Ligue 1 games, scoring twice. He has also scored twice in the Coupe de France.



Le Parisien claim that PSG have decided not to hand the former Napoli man a new contract once it runs out next summer. Thomas Tuchel has already told the club that he does not want the striker to sign the new deal.