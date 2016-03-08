Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu has spoken about the future of Ivan Rakitic on Cadena Ser. The Croat will see his contract expire in 2021 and both Inter and Manchester United are strongly interested in signing him.
"There is no rush to extend Rakitic's contract", Bartomeu said.
"His contract expires in 2021, we'll discuss this issue in the right moment".
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are in advanced talks to sign the Croatian midfielder who may see his game time reduced by Frankie de Jong who will arrive at the Nou Camp from Ajax in the summer.
Bartomeu did also release an update on Matthijs de Ligt, a transfer target of Barcelona and Juve: "We'll talk about [his signing] this month".
De Ligt and De Jong are among the most promising players of Ajax who kicked Real Madrid out of the Champions League last night by beating the title holders 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Inter and Man Utd warned as Barcelona President provides update on the future of Rakitic
06 March at 14:25
Go to comments