Inter and Man Utd warned as Vidal 'agrees terms' with Barcelona
02 August at 16:30As per the information Gathered by Mundo Deportivo , the agent of Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has offered the former Juventus midfielder to Barcelona and they are planning to launch a move to sign him.
Bayern Munich have opened the door for the Chilean professional footballer to leave the club in the summer transfer window and the club from Catalonia has reached an agreement in principle with Arturo Vidal.
Inter Milan and the English Premier League club, Manchester United were interested in signing the midfielder, Arturo Vidal.
Thus, Barcelona agreed to a deal to sign Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich, who has emerged as another option for the summer transfer window. Thi will be a blow for Inter Milan and Manchester United.
