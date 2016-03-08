Inter and Manchester United given boost in midfielder chase
27 July at 17:41The Serie A clubs Inter Milan and the English Premier League clubs Manchester United are interested in signing the midfielder of Bayern Muncih, Arturo Vidal in the summer transfer window.
The Chilean professional footballer has a contract that will expire in the year 2019. Arturo Vidal has been on the wanted list of the Nerazzurri and the Red Devils as the former midfielder of Juventus is currently recovering from an injury.
The manager of Bayern Munich, Niko Kovac has been refused to rule out a transfer in the summer window.
"We can not say anything else," said the Munich coach, Niko Kovac.
The two clubs, that is, Inter Milan and Manchester have already signed two midfielders in the summer transfer window.They are Radja Nainggolan and the Brazilian professional footballer Fred respectively.
