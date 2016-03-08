Inter and Milan chase €30 million Pellegrini



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter is ready to move in the summer for Lorenzo Pellegrini of Roma, who has a 30 million euro release clause and is believed to have no intention of renewing with the Giallorossi.



The Capital club is aware of this will wait until the end of the championship to see if they can achieve a Champions League before they decide the future of the midfielder.



The Nerazzurri could try to put the goalkeeper tag Radu in the deal, who has had a great season at Genoa and is liked Roma, who expressed interest in him last year during the Nainggolan negotiations.



Although his signature will not come easy, Milan are also following the player, since the time when Montella was on the bench.



