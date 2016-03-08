Inter and Milan given boost as midfield target says no to PSG

Inter and Milan are going head to head once again, this time for the chance to sign a promising young French midfielder. Both Milanese clubs have their sights set on Tanguy Ndombele, a 21-year-old Frenchman who just completed a season on loan at Lyon from Amiens.



Ndombele impressed this year, appearing 50 times across all competitions while producing one goal and eight assists. Numerous clubs around Europe have the Frenchman on their radar, including PSG.



However, Ndombele has said no to PSG’s advances: according to Paris United the Lyon midfielder is not convinced of the Parisian project and for this reason he is not interested in the transfer.



Inter will be looking to strengthen their squad ahead of Champions League play next season, which they secured in dramatic fashion on the last day of the season. Milan will be hoping to build on a 6th-place finish, while they are currently dealing with financial uncertainty.