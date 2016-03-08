Inter and Milan miss out as Portuguese winger elects to join Atletico Madrid
08 July at 16:30It appears the Milan clubs are on the losing end of acquiring a young Portuguese talent on a free transfer following Sporting’s crazy end to the season.
No Inter nor Milan to which he had been connected in recent days following the news of the termination of his contract with Sporting. Portuguese forward Gelson Martins, as reported in Portugal by the newspaper A Bola is just a step away from signing with Atletico Madrid, who have proposed a contract of 3 million euros a year.
Martins was one of six top Sporting Lisbon players who requested that their contracts be terminated. This all comes after a tumultuous end of the season in which the manager suspended the entire Sporting side following their loss to Atletico in the Europe League. In addition, Sporting players were physically attacked by 60 fans at the team’s training complex a few days after failing to qualify for the Champions League.
Click here for more transfer news
Go to comments