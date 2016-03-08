Inter and Milan, Municipality continues to fight San Siro demolishment idea
23 October at 14:45Italian politician Giancarlo Tancredi, in charge of the procedure for Palazzo Marino about the new Inter and AC Milan stadium, spoke to the Milan based newspaper il Corriere della Sera via Calciomercato.com today, describing the Municipality of Milan’s views about the clubs’ proposed demolishment of the San Siro.
“The proposal provides for the establishment of multiple urban functions and public interest, whose location can also be evaluated within the existing stadium, properly adapted and enhanced. This perspective could also allow a saving of the high costs for demolition.”
Inter and AC Milan are keen to demolish the existing San Siro in order to make space for one of the two proposed projects submitted by the two Architectural firms, but with the City of Milan’s unwillingness for this idea, they may have to look elsewhere for their new home.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments