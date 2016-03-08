Inter and Milan, possible derby in transfer market for Udinese goalkeeper
01 November at 12:20There could be a Milanese derby in the transfer market for Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso, according to a report from Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how both Inter and AC Milan are interested in the 25-year-old Argentinian goalkeeper, who has impressed with Udinese this season. He has played the full 90 minutes of each of Udinese’s games so far this season and has kept four clean sheets in the process.
The report adds that Inter are looking at him as a possible successor to captain Samir Handanovic, whereas the Rossoneri are debating signing him as a possible replacement to 20-year-old shot stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who still hasn’t signed a contract renewal with the club yet.
Musso joined the Udine based club last summer from Racing club and quickly established himself as the club’s starting goalkeeper. He made 29 appearances last season and kept seven clean sheets.
Apollo Heyes
