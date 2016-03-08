Inter and Milan target Arturo Vidal to Barcelona in final stretch
03 August at 15:40As per the information gathered by the Catalan press that is Mundo Deportivo Barcelona are on track to officially announce the signing of Inter Milan and AC Milan midfield target and Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal.
The former player of Juventus is in the final stretch of negotiations with the side managed by Ernesto Valverde regarding his salary. The champions of Germany want to sell him in the summer transfer window and thus the Nerazzurri, AC Milan and Barcelona wanted to sign the Chilean professional footballer.
According to what has been told to Mundo Deportivo, after the last negotiations with the Bavarian club, Barcelona will agree a transfer fee that will be less than 20 million euros with Bayern Munich for Arturo Vidal.
The 31 year old midfielder will commit to Barcelona for three seasons. The technician of Barcelona wanted a player soon to replace Paulinho and Arturo Vidal will now fill in the void left by his departure. The deal could be made official on Friday.
Go to comments