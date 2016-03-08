Inter and Milan target reveals he 'misses' Europe
12 October at 17:35Inter and Milan target Yannick Carrasco has admitted that he misses playing in Europe, as his adventure in China continues to rumble on.
The Belgian scored for Atletico Madrid in the Champions League final of 2017 and was even a key part of the Belgian national side that finished third in the FIFA World Cup last year. He was linked with a move to Arsenal, with Inter and Milan also interested.
In an interview that Carrasco gave to Belgian outlet HLN, he talked about how he misses Europe and playing in the continent.
He said: "I miss Europe every day, but I have a contract in China. In the last hours of the market the club has not let me leave, but now it's different: I can do it and I hope to do so, if something concrete is realized."
The winger left Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2018 to join Dalian Yifang- the club with the same ownership as Atleti. Former Los Rojiblancos man Nicolas Gaitan also joined him at the club.
Since then, the Belgian has impressed for the club and that has given rise to interest from potential suitors. He has appeared around 50 times for the club, scoring 21 times.
This season, the 26-year-old has scored 14 times in the league and has assisted six times in just 21 appearances.
