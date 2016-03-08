Inter and Milan will present new stadium on Thursday - the photos

23 September at 10:30
As reported by Corriere Della Sera (via Calciomercato.com), Inter and AC Milan have set a new date for the event of the stadium presentation, which was initially postponed. The presentation will take place on Thursday, more specifically at 11 am, during which the new project will be revealed.
 
As the newspaper adds, there are two designs left in the runnings: the one of Populous and the one of Progetto CMR. The former seems to be the favourite for now, although the latter remains an option. The two clubs hope ton overcome the people opposed to the demolition of San Siro, which is a must.
 
Last week, two photos leaked on Twitter which revealed the designs of the two companies, one of which will be the future of Inter and Milan. Take a look at the photos below, and what design would you like the two Milan clubs to choose?
 

