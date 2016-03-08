Inter and Milan will present new stadium on Thursday - the photos

As the newspaper adds, there are two designs left in the runnings: the one of Populous and the one of Progetto CMR. The former seems to be the favourite for now, although the latter remains an option. The two clubs hope ton overcome the people opposed to the demolition of San Siro, which is a must.

Last week, two photos leaked on Twitter which revealed the designs of the two companies, one of which will be the future of Inter and Milan. Take a look at the photos below, and what design would you like the two Milan clubs to choose?

I 2 progetti in corsa per il nuovo stadio (CorSport)



FOTO 1 - Manica-Cmr (ovale con due anelli incrociati, strutture esterne ai margini di un parco)



FOTO 1 - Manica-Cmr (ovale con due anelli incrociati, strutture esterne ai margini di un parco)

FOTO 2 - Populous (parallelepipedo, rivestito di vetro, con due torri erette a forma di piramide tronca per servizi e strutture)