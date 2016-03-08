Inter and Monaco agree Keita fee, all the details

Inter and Monaco have agreed on the price-tag for Keita Balde who is set to join the Nerazzurri on loan with an option to buy.



The product of Barcelona academy will join Inter on a €5/6 million loan deal with the Serie A giants that have an option to make the player’s move permanent for € 30 million at the end of the season.



Keita, a former Lazio star, joined Monaco for € 30 million last summer but failed to live up expectations in France and one year after his departure from Rome, Keita is set to make a return to Milan where Inter are expected to be Juventus’ number one title contenders.



​Keita spent the day with his agent Roberto Calenda who made sure everybody saw he was busy with a client by posting a picture on Twitter.



The former Lazio star was not included in Monaco’s squad for the Ligue 1 opener against Nantes and is set to become a new Inter player by the week-end.



Antonio Candreva could move to Monaco in the coming days in a separate operation.

