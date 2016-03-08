Inter and Monaco agree Keita fee, all the details
10 August at 19:30Inter and Monaco have agreed on the price-tag for Keita Balde who is set to join the Nerazzurri on loan with an option to buy.
The product of Barcelona academy will join Inter on a €5/6 million loan deal with the Serie A giants that have an option to make the player’s move permanent for € 30 million at the end of the season.
Keita, a former Lazio star, joined Monaco for € 30 million last summer but failed to live up expectations in France and one year after his departure from Rome, Keita is set to make a return to Milan where Inter are expected to be Juventus’ number one title contenders.
Keita spent the day with his agent Roberto Calenda who made sure everybody saw he was busy with a client by posting a picture on Twitter.
The former Lazio star was not included in Monaco’s squad for the Ligue 1 opener against Nantes and is set to become a new Inter player by the week-end.
Antonio Candreva could move to Monaco in the coming days in a separate operation.
