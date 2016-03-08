Inter and Napoli face competition from Sevilla for Aleix Vidal
25 June at 23:45As Inter Milan look for a new right-back after the loan of Joao Cancelo expires, and the Portuguese full-back is verging on a move to Juventus, the latest reports suggested that Aleix Vidal, from Barcelona, was one of their top targets.
However, Inter will, according to Mundo Deportivo, face tough competition from Napoli and Sevilla for the right-back’s signature. Barcelona are willing to sell and his agent was spotted in Milan last week.
