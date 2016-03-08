Inter and Napoli target admits he 'dreams of playing in Champions League'
11 July at 22:00Udinese winger/attacking-midfielder Rodrigo de Paul has been linked with a move away from the club, with both Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli linked as interested parties in the creative Argentine.
Speaking to Fox Sport, the Udinese man opened the door for a departure from the club; especially as far as Inter and Napoli are concerned.
"I want to play in the Champions League, I want to take a step forward in my career. I want to grow again but as long as someone does not settle for Udinese, it cannot be realized. Whether in Italy, Spain or the Premier League, I don't mind."
De Paul was one of the best parts of the Udinese side in the last Serie A season but, after the club struggled, it looks likely that he could leave for a bigger club, perhaps as soon as this summer. Wanting to play in the Champions League means that Inter or Napoli will be his likely destination but, as he says, he is open to a move to England or Spain as well.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments