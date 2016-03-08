Inter and Napoli to fight for exciting Hellas Verona defender: the situation
09 January at 21:00Inter are fighting Napoli for the signature of 19-year-old Albanian defender Marash Kumbulla, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Hellas Verona defender has massively impressed Napoli, who have been discussing a possible deal for him with the Veneto based club. So far there is nothing definitive, allowing Inter CEO Beppe Marotta to jump into the ring, taking advantage of the good relations between the Nerazzurri and Hellas Verona.
Inter are ready to send Federico Dimarco to Verona in exchange, the report highlights. Both Napoli and Inter are hoping to sign the player well in advance, with Verona not open to losing him until the summer considering his importance to the club. Napoli are trying to extend their €30 million deal for Amir Rrahmani and Nordin Amrabat to include Kumbulla as well, whilst Inter are ready for negotiations. The Nerazzurri are happy to send Dimarco to Verona, with money being potentially included in the deal as well.
