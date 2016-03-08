Inter and Premier League - the many links on the transfer market
29 March at 19:00Inter and the Premier League, a combination that has become a constant on the transfer market. In the last to windows, at least, this has certainly been the case. Lukaku and Sanchez from Man Utd in the summer - Young, Moses and the impressive signing of Eriksen in January.
On the way out, Premier League has also been involved, as Lazaro packed his bags for a loan spell at Newcastle. And things most likely won't change in the future, as Inter are ready to focus on England again for the upcoming transfer window, per what Calciomercato.com have learned.
There are many, many possibilities, both incoming and outgoing. With regards to the former, there are two possibilities in particular: Olivier Giroud from Chelsea and Jan Vertonghen from Tottenham. Both have expiring contracts and have already been in talks with the Nerazzurri.
Furthermore, should Lautaro Martinez end up at Barcelona, then Antonio Conte wants to replace him with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. At least, the fast striker is on the manager's wish list. However, that doesn't mark the end of the links.
Man Utd are interested in Diego Godin, who joined Inter for free. Meanwhile, Man City are keeping tabs on Milan Skriniar, with a price tag set at around €70m. Furthermore, Alexis Sanchez is ready to return to Manchester, with Inter saving money on his wages.
Everton tried to sign Vecino in January and a new attempt shouldn't be ruled out. In short, we can expect to see some movement during the transfer window, as Inter continue to challenge Juventus.
