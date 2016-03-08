Inter and PSG target informs Barca he wants to stay

09 August at 12:00
Ivan Rakitic has been constantly linked as a part of market rumours over the past year. Last year, he was reportedly close to a move to Inter Milan; the Nerazzurri having turned their attention to Barcelona's Croatian midfielder after their failure to sign Real Madrid's - Luka Modric.

Last summer, Rakitic revealed his desire to stay at Barcelona and not much has changed over the course of the past year. Plenty more rumours have surrounded his future this summer; with some outlets reporting that Barcelona are prepared to use him as a part of the potential deal to bring Neymar back to Spain, whilst others have again linked Inter Milan as suitors as they search for midfield reinforcements to bolster Antonio Conte's squad.

However, as per Mundo Deportivo, Rakitic has had it all with the rumours and has spoken directly to Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde; to whom he has expressed his sole desire to stay at the club and fight for a place in the team. He is aware of the new competition after the arrival of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax but it is said that the Croatian expects himself to thrive off this new challenge.

