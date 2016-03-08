Inter and Roma challenge Arsenal and City for Thomas

25 March at 11:25
Inter and Roma have joined Arsenal and Manchester City in race to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas ParteyAs  reports. The Ghana International is one of the favourite footballers of Diego Simeone and El Cholo doesn't want to sell his star at any price. According to Marca, however, the 25-year-old has a € 50 million release clause included in his contract, a fee that could easily be matched by both Premier League giants.

Both Inter and Roma, however, have strong interest in the talented midfielder who is contracted with the Colchoneros until 2023.

