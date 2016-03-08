Inter and Roma close to missing out on Porto star

08 March at 19:15
Serie A giants Inter Milan and Roma are reportedly close to missing out on Porto star Hector Herrera, with Atletico Madrid closing in on him.

Herrera's contract is up in the summer at the end of the season and he is expected to leave the Portuguese club on a free transfer. 

AS state that while Roma and Inter are linked with him and are interested in him too, Atleti have stolen the march on Herrera and have moved a step closer to signing him in the summer.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 24 league games this season, scoring four times.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.