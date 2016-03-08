Inter and Roma close to reaching an agreement in Politano-Spinazzola exchange: the details
16 January at 19:40Inter and Roma are close to reaching an agreement over the proposed player exchange between Matteo Politano and Leonardo Spinazzola, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how there were concerns that the deal would collapse after the Giallorossi refused to let the former Atalanta and Juventus full back perform extra physical tests after the usual medical examinations. However, the formula of the deal has changed for both sides.
The deal is no longer a permanent transfer, the report continues, but instead is a loan with an option to buy attached. That buy option would become an obligation, with the number of appearances being key (15 in the second half of the season for at least 45 minutes each).
This evening the two clubs are finalising the last details of the deal, the report adds, with optimism high on both sides. The deal is expected to be completed either tonight or over the next few days.
Apollo Heyes
