Inter and Roma target: 'I do not pay too much attention to the media; I think only of training'

Atalanta youngster Gianluca Mancini is widely considered to be a future star; thus deserving of the interest in him from the likes of Inter Milan and AS Roma primarily. Mancini has had a breakthrough season with Atalanta and it feels like it is only a matter of time before he joins the large list of players to use the smaller top Italian clubs as a platform for a move to one of the biggest teams in the nation.Speaking to Tuttosport, Mancini said the following on the rumours:"I think it's not fair to cheer a player when he's doing well or sink him if things go less well, especially young people, you talk too much. I read the newspapers a little, I do not pay too much attention to the voices and I only think about training."A cagey response from Mancini but one that will be a boost to Atalanta fans; who will be happy to hear that, for the meantime, he is determined purely on performing well and training with Atalanta, and is ignoring the reports of interested clubs.

