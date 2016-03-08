Inter and Roma target set to move to China or Middle East
07 October at 16:15Mousa Dembele's contract is set to expire in June next year. The player is destined to leave the London-based club after spending 7 years at the White Hart Lane.
According to The Sun, however, the future of the Belgian international will not be in Italy nor in any European top club, but in China or the Middle East.
Dembele joined Tottenham from Fulham in the summer of 2012 and has ever since collected 245 appearances for the Spurs, netting 10 goals and assisting another 12 in all competitions.
This season, so far, the 31-year-old has appeared in 7 Premier League matches, as well as one Champions League match and one League Cup match. He registered just one assist in these 9 games.
Dembele is also a regular for the Belgian national team, collecting 82 caps since making his debut in 2006. He has netted 5 goals for his country and was part of the Belgian team finishing third in this year's edition of the FIFA World Cup.
