Inter and Spurs want to sign Porto star for free

Inter and Tottenham want to sign Porto star Hector Herrera at the end of the season, Tuttosport reports.



The Mexican midfielder will see his contract expire in June 2019 and, for now, he has no intention to sign a new deal with Porto. Both European giants are ready to enter talks with the player's entourage after the 31st of January, six months before the natural expiration of his contract.



Inter do not have any slot available for non-EU players and would not be able to sign the Mexican in the January transfer window. Tottenham are also monitoring the talented and experienced midfielder who has been heavily linked with leaving the Stadio do Dragao in the last few months and could eventually decide to move on and end his career in Italy or England.



Herrera has 27 goals in 197 appearances with Porto, while he has managed five goals in 70 appearances with Mexico.