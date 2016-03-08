Inter and the curious case of De Vrij, will he finally face Lazio at the third time of asking?

Stefan de Vrij is preparing for the match between Lazio and Inter. If he does not take to the field, it would be the third time he has missed a meeting against his former side and would feed into the narrative that he does not want to face Lazio.

However, in reality, as Cittaceleste.it reports, Lazio would have many reasons to complain about de Vrij. Starting with his verbal agreement he made to the club that he would renew his contract, then the sudden turn-around, and finally his decision to join Inter. Not only that but the timing has not gone down well with Lazio: Inter announced de Vrij's signing one week after the big match on the last day of the season that decided the Champions League qualification.

Inzaghi decided to field him, despite de Vrij's desire not to play. The Lazio fans still have the memories of the error made by the Dutch centre-back etched on their hearts. That fatal slip cost them, and the tears at the end of the game certainly won't make the return sweeter. Assuming that, sooner or later, de Vrij finally takes the field against his former team.