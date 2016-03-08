Inter and Young insist on immediate transfer, the latest
10 January at 23:40An attacker, a midfielder and an outside wing-back. Those are the positions that need filling at Inter this January mercato and Ashley Young of Manchester United is the man for the latest position (via calciomercato).
Out of contract with United at the end of this season, Young is free to negotiate now, however reports have suggested that Manchester United are keen on keeping the Englishman, even going as far as to offer him a one-year extension on his contract, which Young declined.
United has no plans to immediately free Young, but Inter insists and are convinced to have him immediately. With the player being 34, January is the only time for Inter to desire the deal, with June being out of the question.
The contract presented by Inter being offered is until June 2021. Inter presses, and tries to knock down the wall erected by the Red Devils .
Anthony Privetera
