Inter, another big club has joined the chase for outgoing Tottenham midfielder Eriksen
09 January at 18:20Another club has joined the list of teams interested in signing outgoing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to a report from Spanish media outlet fichajes.com via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Inter, Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester United are keen on the 27-year-old Danish midfielder, whose contract expires with the North London club this June. Eriksen recently declined a contract renewal from Spurs (via the Standard), all but confirming that he will be leaving Tottenham after almost seven years at the club.
However, alongside all those interested clubs, there is now yet another team that are keen on the player, the report continues. That team is fellow Premier League side Manchester City, who believe Eriksen would be the perfect replacement for Spanish midfielder David Silva, whose contract expires with the Citizens this June as well. The question now is whether a team will submit a convincing enough offer for Eriksen this month, or whether he will leave on a free transfer in the summer.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments