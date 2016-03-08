Inter, another busy transfer window likely in January
14 October at 11:58Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are set for another busy transfer window in the January where they will have to look for more than one target in order to bolster the squad for the tough campaign.
In the midfield, the Milan-based club are likely to make a move for either English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic or Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic.
Both players are clearly unsettled and manager Antonio Conte will be hoping to get either of them to increase the depth and experience in the middle of the park.
Speaking of depth, there is one area where Inter will be eager to increase options and that is on the attacking front where there is only Romelu Lukaku who is an out-right striker.
There are numerous options which the Nerazzurri are currently evaluating and one of them is Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller who is unhappy with the lack of playing time in Germany.
However, one option which is looking more likely for Inter is Udinese striker Kevin Lasagna.
The 27-year-old will not only come cheap compared to Muller but also he has the experience of playing in the Serie A, something which will be of great use for Inter in the remainder of the season.
