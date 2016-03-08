Inter, another club interested in Dimarco
29 August at 13:15Verona are still active in the transfer window. There have been discussions with Chievo Verona for Mariusz Stepinski, who is currently favoured over Musa Barrow, who Atalanta won’t give on loan for free for the Veneto club.
According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, The Veronese side are also interested in Federico Dimarco of Inter to boost the defence. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Parma, making 13 league appearances for the side.
Apollo Heyes
