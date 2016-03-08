Inter, another club interested in Dimarco

29 August at 13:15
Verona are still active in the transfer window. There have been discussions with Chievo Verona for Mariusz Stepinski, who is currently favoured over Musa Barrow, who Atalanta won’t give on loan for free for the Veneto club.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, The Veronese side are also interested in Federico Dimarco of Inter to boost the defence. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Parma, making 13 league appearances for the side.

For more news, visit our homepage!
 
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.