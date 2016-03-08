Inter, Antonello: ‘Icardi contract talks soon, Vidal…’

Inter CEO Antonello has spoken to Sportitalia ahead of the unveiling of the Serie A fixture list.

“We are building a competitive squad. This season we will play in two important competitions. We want to reduce the gap with the top teams. Icardi? We will soon begin new contract talks, we’ve never had problems with him. Mauro is our captain and we will soon talk next week.”

Icardi’s Inter contract expires in 2021. The Argentinean has a € 110 million release clause that can only be activated by foreign clubs between the 1st and the 15th of July.



“Vrsaljko? Everybody is talking about him, we are working to make the team more competitive. We have lot of ambition, we will fight for our targets.”



“Vidal? Our directors are working to close a few deals. We have time until mid August. Every operation that we will make must be sustainable and must follow the guidelines of Uefa.”

