Inter, Antonello: 'Stadium? Soon we will reveal our and AC Milan's decision'

25 March at 22:15
Alessandro Antonello, managing director of Inter, spoke to Sky Sport about the new stadium project, which is being developed along with their city rivals AC Milan. 
 
"We are working on this project together with Milan and we believe that the stadium can be one of the fundamental assets for the growth of both clubs. 
 
"Inter and Milan have been working on the San Siro project for several months now, we still have work to do but the time is right, we will soon tell the Municipality of Milan what the two clubs have decided, the city of Milan needs a stadium at the height of the main European cities," he concluded. 
 
There are two options for the clubs, either they renovate San Siro, or they build a new one right next to it. AC Milan reportedly prefer the latter option, as that would allow the clubs to play at San Siro until the new stadium is finished. 

