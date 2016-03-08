Inter, Antonello: 'The club will continue to invest in the strengthening of the team'
28 October at 18:45Inter’s co-CEO Alessandro Antonello spoke at Inter’s shareholders’ meeting yesterday, discussing the work carried out by the team and the future investments that they are making, with Calciomercato.com noting his words.
"The club's consolidated financial statements for the 2018/2019 season end in an extremely positive way with the highest turnover in our history. This will ensure that the club will continue to invest in the strengthening of the team, in the infrastructure and in all the strategic assets for the growth of the club. Among these, the project for the new San Siro, a project of innovation and progress, values that are in the DNA of our club and our city.”
Inter, under the guidance of coach Antonio Conte, have had a flying start to the season, currently second in the league table after nine games, only one point behind league leaders Juventus. They are currently working with AC Milan to secure public interest from the Milan city council so they can begin work on their proposed projects for a new stadium.
Apollo Heyes
