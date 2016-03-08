Inter appoint new personal coach for Mauro Icardi

13 July at 10:45
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport this morning, Inter Milan have appointed a new personal coach to Mauro Icardi's service, as the Argentine is currently excluded from training alongside the rest of the group as pre-season begins.

Daniele Bernazzani will train the Argentine forward whilst a new club is sorted out for the striker. However, it is unclear how long this will take, no club expressing a true formal interest in the forward just yet.

