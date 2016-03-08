Inter are desperate for Dybala, but Dybala does not want Inter
08 June at 14:35Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly very much willing to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus, but the Argentine does not want to move to the San Siro in the summer.
Dybala is reportedly close to a Juve exit in the summer as he has grown frustrated with life in Turin. While Massimiliano Allegri has already left the club, Dybala can still very much leave the bianconeri this summer.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Dybala feels that joining Inter will be a step down for his career, despite Inter being keen on signing the former Palermo man.
The nerazzurri have come forward to approach La Joya but have received a stiff 'no' response from his entourage. Despite that, Antonio Conte's side will still try and make the dream a reality and possibly use Mauro Icardi as bait.
While not many clubs have made concrete steps for Dybala, Manchester United remain an option which can be exploited because Juve want to sign Paul Pogba this summer. United are interested in La Joya and Juve have held talks with Mino Raiola for Pogba, but the deal remains complicated.
Go to comments