Inter are ready to offer Fiorentina money plus two players for Chiesa
02 December at 18:30Inter are ready to offer Fiorentina money as well as two of their players for Italian starlet Federico Chiesa, according to a report from Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Inter coach Antonio Conte is a huge fan of Chiesa and believes he would be a perfect tactical and technical fit for the club. Therefore, the Nerazzurri are ready to offer €30 million plus Dalbert and Matteo Politano for the 22-year-old Italian.
The funds for the purchase are expected to be taken from the sale of Brazilian striker Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa, the report highlights. The Nerazzurri are looking to strengthen their attack in the upcoming January transfer window as they look to compete with Juventus for the league title. The Milanese club are currently top of the league table, but their reduced squad is a cause for concern for both the club’s management as well as Conte.
Apollo Heyes
