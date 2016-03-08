Inter are serious about Chiesa: five names on the plate to convince Fiorentina
25 April at 16:00It has become a tradition now that Federico Chiesa is one of the most-talked names in Italy, with top clubs in the country circulating around the Fiorentina star for some time now. And perhaps this summer could be the right time for his departure from the Artemio Franchi to materialize, with Inter Milan looking to make a serious move.
As reported by Tuttosport (via goal.com), Conte has identified Chiesa as the right element to strengthen Inter's right side, also considering his flexibility and versatility on the field. It will not be easy to convince Fiorentina, as club owner Commisso values his jewel at 60 million euros, but the Nerazzurri have several aces up their sleeve.
In the case of the sale of Icardi or Lautaro Martinez, Inter would have no problem reaching the amount required by Fiorentina, but Marotta's idea is still to offer no more than 20 or 30 million euros and then reach the sum through the insertion of several technical counterparts.
The first name on the list is Dalbert who, valued at around 12 million, is currently a Fiorentina player on a dry loan until the end of the season. Another name of interest could be Radja Nainggolan in the case that Cagliari do not redeem the player at the end of the season.
Other options to include in a potential operation could Roberto Gagliardini, Andrea Pinamonti or Zinho Vanheusden. The Belgian defender was sold to Standard Liege in 2019 but the Nerazzurri have a buy-back option for the player.
