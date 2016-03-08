Inter are serious in Giroud pursuit; agents in Milan - the details
10 January at 09:20
Inter are serious in their pursuit of Olivier Giroud. The Chelsea striker, who has always been Antonio Conte's first goal to reinforce the attacking department, is leaving the English side and wants to go back to working with his former manager.
On Thursday, there was a meeting at the headquarters of Inter, as was revealed first by Sky Italia (via Calciomercato.com). An agreement in principle has been reached with the player's agent on the basis of a two and a half year contract.
In other words, he won't arrive in June, but rather this month. However, the agreement with Chelsea is still missing, even though Giroud's contract expires in the summer. In fact, they have no intention of releasing the French international for free.
For the time being, they are asking for an €11m compensation, while Inter are offering just €4m. The striker has put all of the other offers on hold as he wants to join the Nerazzurri.
