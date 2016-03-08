Inter are still dreaming of signing Rakitic

22 March at 10:00

Next week, in Inter Milan, there will be a meeting between Beppe Marotta, CEO of Inter, Piero Ausilio, sports director, Giovanni Gardini, Chief Football Officer, and Luciano Spalletti, to plan what the future of the team will look like. A technical meeting on which the guidelines of the next transfer campaign will be traced.

 

Luciano Spalletti will be there, but the future of the Nerazzurri coach is still to be written, with Conte and Sarri remaining in the background (the former Chelsea is in pole position), but there will also be many other names on the table. Including that of Ivan Rakitic, the Barcelona midfielder, who for Tuttosport is the big dream for Inter Milan. Together with Godin, in fact, the former Sevilla midfielder would bring international experience, as well as a lot of quality to the midfield. Inter always thinks of the World Cup runner-up, who is not so sure of renewing his contract with Barça. Barcelona have already signed de Jong from Ajax and plan to sign Rabiot in an attempt to redesign their midfield.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.