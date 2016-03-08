Inter are still dreaming of signing Rakitic

Next week, in Inter Milan, there will be a meeting between Beppe Marotta, CEO of Inter, Piero Ausilio, sports director, Giovanni Gardini, Chief Football Officer, and Luciano Spalletti, to plan what the future of the team will look like. A technical meeting on which the guidelines of the next transfer campaign will be traced.

Luciano Spalletti will be there, but the future of the Nerazzurri coach is still to be written, with Conte and Sarri remaining in the background (the former Chelsea is in pole position), but there will also be many other names on the table. Including that of Ivan Rakitic, the Barcelona midfielder, who for Tuttosport is the big dream for Inter Milan. Together with Godin, in fact, the former Sevilla midfielder would bring international experience, as well as a lot of quality to the midfield. Inter always thinks of the World Cup runner-up, who is not so sure of renewing his contract with Barça. Barcelona have already signed de Jong from Ajax and plan to sign Rabiot in an attempt to redesign their midfield.