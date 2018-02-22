Juventus star Kwadwo Asamoah has written a letter to Juventus fans ahead of his departure from Turin. The Ghana international has already had medical with Inter and will be joining the nerazzurri as a free agent from next season.“There are no words to describe how difficult this situation is. I’m proud to have played for Juventus for so many years. Each single person of this club will always have a special place in my heart. My managers, my team-mates, everybody at the club has always been so special.”“Juventus offered me a new contract. I respect the club and I respect the fans but I opted to begin a new chapter of my career. It will be hard to face Juventus in the future but I’ve taken this decision for my family’s good and I hope fans will accept my decision.”“I’ve had the honour to play with some absolute legends here at Juve. I’ll miss everything. I want to thank Conte and Allegri, my two managers, because they made me become a better player. My life changed when I joined Juve from Udinese. Fans have always supported me and I will be forever grateful to Juventus fans for the love they showed me.”