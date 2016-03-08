Inter, Asamoah: "We have to continue like this..."
16 October at 21:32Inter Milan started off this past season very slowly but they have picked things up of late. Kwadwo Asamoah arrived to Inter Milan this past summer from Juventus as a free-agent as he has been doing very well for his new club. Asamoah recently spoke to the press about the nerazzurri, here is what he had to say on the matter (via Internews1908):
"Inter Milan? Well we are doing well for sure and I think that we are on the right track. The Milan derby? The derby della Madonnina will be a crucial game for both teams and for the fans too. We want to be consistent and it starts by doing well against AC Milan. We want to keep on improving and we know that we can always do better even if we are playing well of late. We don't have an easy schedule ahead that's for sure since we have to play against AC Milan and FC Barcelona in the Uefa Champions league. These two games will be crucial for our season...".
