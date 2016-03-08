Inter ask for more for Icardi from Juventus
24 August at 09:15Mauro Icardi has had a future looking increasingly tied away from Inter Milan. Initially it looked certain that the Argentine would be leaving the Nerazzurri this season. However, with each day that has passed, it has looked as though Icardi could remain in Conte's squad after all. In fact, today the forward was given the number 7 shirt, after his usual shirt was given to new signing Romelu Lukaku.
According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, however, Inter are asking for two different fees for the striker. From Napoli or Roma, the club are prepared to accept offers of 65 million euros, whilst the same reports indicate that Juventus will have to pay a higher fee - which the club have reportedly set at around 70 million euros.
Inter are not prepared to give the Bianconeri a discount and the club understand that Icardi favours a move to Juventus. The stalemate continues and it could well be the case that the Argentine stays with Inter for at least another six months, perhaps even until next summer.
